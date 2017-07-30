Jon Jones Stops Daniel Cormier with Headkick Knockout to Reclaim LHW Championship at UFC 214

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jon Jones reclaimed his UFC light heavyweight title Saturday night, stopping Daniel Cormier in the third round with a vicious head kick and a finish on the ground at UFC 214.
Jones (23-1) completed his rocky journey back to the top after a yearlong suspension with his 14th consecutive victory. He fended off a stiff challenge from Cormier (19-2), who held the belt for most of the past two years while Jones dealt with self-inflicted setbacks outside the cage.
After 2 1/2 rounds of even, high-level striking, Jones landed a head kick that caught Cormier leaning in. The champion staggered backward and then around the cage with Jones in pursuit, and Jones finished the fight on the ground with a series of merciless strikes.
The card also saw Tyron Woodley dominate Demian Maia to defend his welterweight title and Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino knee her way to a knockout victory over Tonya Evinger to claim the recently-created women’s 145-pound title. Robbie Lawler returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. Volkan Oezdemir lobbied for a title shot against Jon Jones in the most effective way possible by violently disposing of Jimi Manuwa in 42 seconds.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.