USC to O.J. Simpson: ‘O.J. Will Not Be a Part of Our Functions’

The Pro Football Hall of Fame might be alright with O.J. Simpson showing up on their campus. However, the “Men of Troy” say no thanks.

University of Southern California (USC) Head Coach Todd Helton said on Thursday that Simpson would not be welcome at practice after his release in October. Helton said, “Right now with USC, what the administration and the athletic department have said is, no, O.J. will not be a part of our functions. That’s been the statement.”

advertisement

Though USC has drawn a hard line against Simpson, the university still openly displays his retired No. 32 jersey at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum. A copy of Simpson’s 1968 Heisman Trophy can also be seen on campus.

October 1 is the earliest Simpson can be released. Simpson won a 4-0 parole board victory last week. He had been serving more than eight years at the Lovelock Correctional Facility in Las Vegas for armed robbery.

Follow Dylan Gwinn on Twitter: @themightygwinn