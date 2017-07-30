White House Comms Director Scaramucci to Co-Produce Paterno Movie Starring Al Pacino

Directing communications for the most powerful man in the world, might seem like a full-time job to some. However, recently named White House Director of Communications Anthony Scaramucci still makes time for little side projects like producing films featuring award winning actors.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Scaramucci is a co-executive producer for a TV movie based on disgraced football coach Joe Paterno.

The project, referred to by HBO as the “Untitled Barry Levinson Project,” due to the fact that Levinson will direct the film, and the fact that “Happy Valley,” the film’s original title has already been taken.

Al Pacino will portray Paterno, the longtime Nittany Lion head coach whose career came to a turbulent conclusion amid the sex scandal involving his former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, “In Scaramucci’s recently disclosed financial reports, he lists as one of his many sources of income the Edward R. Pressman Film Corp., which is a production company making the Paterno HBO movie. HBO confirmed that he will receive credit as a co-executive producer because he brought in financing for the project prior to the network’s involvement.”

Scaramucci did not respond to a request for comment in the Hollywood Reporter story, but did tweet an announcement when Pacino agreed to play Paterno in the upcoming film.

The TV movie is set to air in 2018.

