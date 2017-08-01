With the growing fear that Baltimore Ravens starting quarterback Joe Flacco might end up on the long-term disabled list, talk continues of giving anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick a workout. Should that happen, several Ravens players have said they would welcome the idea of adding Kaepernick to the roster.

Several days ago, Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti admitted that the Ravens have been carefully eyeing the possibility of giving Kaepernick a shot at joining the team. Though, not just by evaluating his performance on the football field.

Bisciotti said that the team was also considering Kaepernick’s off the field antics, with an eye toward protecting the team’s “brand” with the fans. Driving that point home, Bisciotti said that some Baltimore residents had already warned the team that they do not want to see Colin Kaepernick and his anti-American antics brought to their city.

However, despite what some fans have said, Ravens players have begun warming up to the idea of bringing Kaepernick to Baltimore. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Ravens linebacker Terrell Suggs said, “Hell yeah, if he’s going to help us win. We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him.”

Defensive back Lardarius Webb also chimed in on the idea saying, “I would love to have him to come challenge some other quarterbacks. We all know Joe [Flacco] is our guy. We love [Ryan] Mallett. But yeah, we all would like competition around here to make everyone better.”

Tight end Ben Watson thinks that the controversial former 49er will fit right in.

“This locker room is one where everybody has a respect for other people when they don’t have the same point of view,” Watson said. “There are a lot of strong personalities. One thing I noticed before I got to the Ravens, I heard the Ravens organization would allow you to be yourself. That’s the culture that’s here.”

While Kaepernick might receive a warm reception in the locker room, he’s likely to get a much colder welcome in the stands.

A recent survey of sports fans who say they now watch sports less than before. Found Kaepernick’s anthem protests of last year, to be the top reason for why people turned the channel.

That’s something Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti will have to consider very seriously.

