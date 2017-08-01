Radical feminists at the University of Southern California have illegitimately claimed yet another scalp. This time, by forcing the school to suspend a football player for “assaulting” a female student. Despite the fact that the so-called “victim” has testified that no assault ever took place.

USC Trojan kicker Matt Boermeester was suspended in February for what the school then termed a “student code of conduct issue,” according to the Washington Free Beacon.

However, last weekend the supposed victim came forward to say that school administrators falsely accused and punished Boermeester.

That “victim,” Boermeester’s girlfriend Zoe Katz, sent an email to the Los Angeles Times saying that the player was seen roughhousing with her by another student. That student then alerted authorities to an “assault” in progress. Although, she says the witness misunderstood what she saw.

A USC coach who was told of the faux assault immediately filed a notice with the school’s Title IX office instead of bothering to investigate what really happened himself.

Once school officials began the investigation, Katz told them that she and Boermeester were just goofing around and no assault occurred. School officials disregarded her testimony and attacked Boermeester, anyway.

In her statement about the incident, Katz insisted that it was the school that victimized her, not her boyfriend.

“When I told the truth about Matt, in repeated interrogations, I was stereotyped and was told I must be a ‘battered’ woman, and that made me feel demeaned and absurdly profiled,” Katz told the L.A. Times. “I understand that domestic violence is a terrible problem, but in no way does that apply to Matt and me.”

“Matt Boermeester did nothing improper against me, ever,” Katz added. “I would not stand for it. Nor will I stand for watching him be maligned and lied about.”

Not only did the school refuse to accept the testimony of the very person they claimed to be standing up for, they then told her she would not be allowed to see her boyfriend anymore.

Naturally, the school is refusing to comment on the issue. But the kangaroo court and illegitimate punishment show that the radical feminist agenda fully rules the roost in our nation’s universities. Reality and truth need not apply when leftists are geared up to push the faux “rape culture” claim and will use the misapplied powers of the school to do it.

