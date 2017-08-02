Legendary Notre Dame Head Coach Ara Pareseghian Dead at 94

Ara Parseghian passed away Wednesday at his home in Granger, Indiana, where he lived with Katie, his wife of 68 years.

Parseghian contracted an infection in his surgically repaired hip. The coach had spent a week in a nursing care facility in South Bend, before returning home. However, Parseghian was still receiving constant care from medical staff even after leaving the facility.

Notre Dame President Rev. John Jenkins praised Parseghian in a statement. Jenkins said of the legendary coach, “Among his many accomplishments, we will remember him above all as a teacher, leader and mentor who brought out the very best in his players, on and off the field. He continued to demonstrate that leadership by raising millions of research dollars seeking a cure for the terrible disease that took the lives of three of his grandchildren. Whenever we asked for Ara’s help at Notre Dame, he was there.”

Parseghian assumed control of a Notre Dame program in disarray when he became the head coach in 1964. However, the Fighting Irish quickly rebounded under Parseghian, winning two national titles over the next nine years. Before Parseghian decided to call it quits in 1974.

Parseghian had a lifetime winning percentage of .836 at Notre Dame. Good enough for third behind Knute Rockne (.881) and Frank Leahy (.855). Notre Dame considers Rockne, Leahy, and Parseghian to be the “Holy Trinity” of coaches.

Ara Parseghian was 94 years old.