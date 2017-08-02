Virginia Football Player Spends Lottery Jackpot on Gucci Flip-Flops

Aug. 2 (UPI) — A Virginia football player who won a $100,000 lottery jackpot using his grandma’s license plate number said all he bought was a pair of designer flip-flops.

Chuck Davis, a cornerback for the University of Virginia, said he’s held on to most of his prize money from the $100,000 jackpot he won in late June from the Virginia lottery — except for one extravagant purchase.

advertisement

“Oh yeah, I bought some Gucci flip-flops,” Davis told The Washington Post after Day 3 of training camp Monday.

Davis didn’t reveal how much he spent on the fancy footwear, but Gucci’s website lists the flip-flops as starting at $320.

The freshman player said he used the numbers of his grandmother’s license plate to win the Cash 5 drawing.

“Later that day my grandmother called me and she was like, ‘Grandson, my tags came up,’” Davis recalled to WVIR-TV. “‘Your tags, what do you mean? Can you please go read the numbers of the Virginia lottery site,’ so she did that and I read them to her and she said, ‘How do you know?’ I said, ‘Granny, this is the ticket I bought today.’ From that point on that day was just like a movie.”

Davis said he checked with the school’s compliance department to make sure his jackpot didn’t violate any NCAA rules.

“It’s good. It’s approved by the NCAA,” Davis said. “It’s basically luck, so they can’t have rules on it.”