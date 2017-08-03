For the better part of a week now, the Baltimore Ravens have publicly mulled the idea of offering anti-American protester Colin Kaepernick a shot as their next backup quarterback. However, Kaepernick’s girlfriend might not be helping his cause.

Nessa Diab, Kaepernick’s girlfriend, and a New York City radio personality. Jumped to her Twitter account Wednesday night to attack the team currently considering giving her boyfriend a job.

Diab posted a photo of former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis hugging Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti above a photo of actor Samuel L. Jackson hugging Leonardo DiCaprio. The latter picture is from a scene in the Quentin Tarantino film “Django Unchained.” In the movie, Jackson played a house slave to DiCaprio. While DiCaprio played the part of a wildly racist slave owner.

The apparent implication of which, is that Diab equates Bisciotti to the slave owning and racist character that Dicaprio played. While at the same time portraying Lewis a race traitor.

The folks at OutKickTheCoverage,com sarcastically make an excellent point about how this tweet “helps” Kaepernick reinvigorate stalled NFL career.

“Every NFL owner will see this Tweet and think, what’s the benefit here? Why would I employ a guy whose problems exceed his talents, a guy to back up my starter that if everything goes well will never see the field at all, when he’s likely to do or say outlandish things that alienate the customers of my business? And when everything his crew of social justice warriors does will also create a never ending media circus around my team?”

This is exactly the worry that Bisciotti expressed last week when he noted that he is weighing the team’s “brand” against the idea of giving Kaepernick a shot to come to Baltimore.

Bisciotti told the Baltimore media that he’s already heard from some fans who don’t like the idea of hiring Kaepernick, but that he is also looking at the national anthem protester’s NFL record. Not just the anti-American baggage he’d bring to the team. The dilemma is vexing enough for Bisciotti to have pleaded for fans to “pray” for the team as they ponder the hire.

The Ravens certainly have a lot to think about. After all, a recent poll showed that Kaepernick’s national anthem protest was the top reason driving fans to quit watching sports.

Whatever ends up happening in Baltimore, Nessa Diab’s outrageous tweet can’t help.

