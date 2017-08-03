ESPN Loses Subscribers While Rival Fox Sports 1 Gains

For the first time in a few months, Sports TV Ratings has released coverage estimates for the major sports networks. However, given what the release shows, ESPN may want Sports TV Ratings to go back to not releasing coverage estimates.

According to the release, not only is ESPN losing subscribers, rival network Fox Sports 1 has significantly increased its coverage. Since March, ESPN has lost 220,000 subscribers, while FS1 has gained 262,000 subscribers.

advertisement

ESPN still has an overall subscriber lead 87,217,000 to 84,421,000, over FS1. Though, with a 30-year head start, it should come as no surprise that ESPN has more overall coverage. Not only do the numbers provide good news for FS1, but FS2 has also gained 2,006,000 subscribers since March. Over that same time period, ESPN2 has lost 261,000 subscribers.

All of this strongly suggesting that FS1, the network which began with the goal of destroying ESPN’s cable sports watching monopoly, has some good momentum. Though, it’s important to note that there’s plenty of inconsistency in the numbers. For example, in May, ESPN gained 42,000 subscribers while FS1 lost 80,000.

Still, much like Tim Tebow’s attempt to become a major league baseball player after not having played since George W. Bush’s first term. FS1’s bid to upstage ESPN has shifted from being a laughable pipe dream, to suddenly feeling very real.