The “will they or won’t they” story regarding whether the Baltimore Ravens will offer Colin Kaepernick a roster spot has taken yet another bizarre turn. With the team having to refute a sourced ESPN story claiming that Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti opposes hiring the controversial player.

Last week, Bisciotti admitted that the Ravens had been mulling the idea of giving Kaepernick a tryout. Though, the owner also said he was weighing the damage Kaepernick might do to the team’s “brand,” if he signed Kaepernick.

Shortly after that revelation, ESPN posted a story saying that Head Coach John Harbaugh and G.M. Ozzie Newsome were all set to hire Kaepernick, while Bisciotti remained opposed the idea.

ESPN’s Diana Russini claimed that sources told her Harbaugh and Newsome “have met resistance” from Bisciotti over bringing Kaepernick to Baltimore.

But now, according to NBC’s Pro Football Talk, the team has refuted ESPN’s reporting.

“We are going through a process, and we have not made a decision,” G.M. Ozzie Newsome said in the statement. “Steve Bisciotti has not told us we cannot sign Colin Kaepernick, nor has he blocked the move. Whoever is making those claims is wrong.”

If Kaepernick can cause this much controversy without even being on the roster, imagine what would happen if the Ravens actually signed him?

