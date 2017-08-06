Ainge For Change: Tough Like His Dad, Tanner Ainge Talks Congress, Tebow, And More

Ainge for three! Yes!!! We heard that call belted out many times from Marv Albert over the years. The Marvelous One was talking about NBA great Danny Ainge hitting three-pointers from all over the court.

Today, these words are ringing true once again but we’re not talking about basketball or Danny Ainge. Instead it’s Tanner Ainge, Danny’s son, who’s running for the House of Representatives out of Utah. The three is District 3, which the younger Ainge would represent if elected. Even though it’s not hoops, Ainge is in a fight that would rival NBA action. The good news for Utah is Tanner Ainge is just as tough as his dad.

Danny Ainge is known for his work ethic and hard nosed approach to basketball. As a player, he reached the NBA Finals with the Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, and Phoenix Suns–winning two world championships with the Celts. Ainge added another ring as an executive with Boston in 2008. The former NBA All-Star and current Celtics GM is a winner. Perhaps his greatest achievement however, is what he’s done off the court, Ainge and his wife have raised a beautiful, successful family. The six Ainge kids have all gone on to do special things, with Tanner Ainge’s run for Congress just the latest addition to a long list of achievements.

With Jason Chaffetz resigning, a special election is being held in Utah to replace him. After 22 candidates threw their respective hats into the ring, the field has been whittled down to three hopefuls. Tanner Ainge is still standing.

Like Donald Trump and Kid Rock, Ainge is an outsider. He’s looking to shake up Washington and break up the status quo. Because he’s an honest man with good intentions, his endorsements have ranged from the political world to the sports world and everywhere in between. Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin is backing Ainge. Former Philadelphia Eagles, St. Louis Rams, and BYU star Chad Lewis is on board too. The support for Ainge is vast and varied. People from all walks of life are recognizing DC needs a man with the integrity and grit of an Ainge.

When Gordon Hayward left the Utah Jazz for the Celtics, Ainge was put in a tough spot. His hometown team lost their best player to his dad’s squad. Ainge is giving his possible future constituents a chance to take out their frustration. This month, The Ainge For Congress campaign team has set up an event where attendees will have a chance to dunk Danny Ainge into a dunking booth. A good natured, old school promotion to drum up support for Tanner’s run and also let Jazz fans take aim at the man who took their top player. Good stuff from good people, and the best part, it’s all resonating.

While Danny Ainge was a star in the NBA he also played some Minor League Baseball in the Toronto Blue Jays organization. Because of that unique background the Ainge family has a special appreciation for what Tim Tebow is currently doing in the New York Mets farm system. During an interview on The Palin Update radio program on Mama Grizzly Radio, Tanner Ainge discussed Tebow’s baseball career. “It speaks to his character and his work ethic” Ainge said regarding Tebow. “He’s willing to go out there and try something new and succeed. It’s not easy but some of these incredibly gifted athletes can pull it off.”

In this in-depth, exclusive interview Ainge tackles the issues head on, discussing his plans for the budget, healthcare, tax reform, jobs, veterans, protecting the homeland, illegal immigration, the Second Amendment, and more. Ainge also talks about what his dad has meant to him and tells Utah voters why he is the right man for the job. The overall message: The Beehive State would do well to pick Ainge for change. Just like his father showed us on the basketball court at BYU and in the pros, this Brigham Young product has the tenacity it takes to deliver for Utah on the grandest of stages.

