Jay Cutler Postpones Broadcasting, Signs With Dolphins

For a very long time, fans have questioned how much Jay Cutler loves football?

So, how much does he love football? Well, apparently the former Bears quarterback loves football more than broadcasting. Of course, he also loves the ten million dollars plus incentives, we should mention that as well.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Cutler has signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins reached out to Cutler soon after starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill injured his knee in practice last week. The extent of Tannehill’s injury remains unknown. However, for the Dolphins to snatch a guy out of the broadcast booth, they must feel Tannehill stands a decent chance of missing significant time.

Cutler has a strong history with Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase. The two worked together in Chicago during the 2015 season. That year, Cutler was very effective, passing for 3,659 yards and 21 touchdowns.

However, despite that history, Cutler will still have to compete for the starting job against current Dolphins quarterback Matt Moore.