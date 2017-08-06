Patriots Owner Gives Super Bowl LI Ring to Tom Brady’s Mother

Patriots Owner Robert Kraft has given Tom Brady’s mother, Galynn, a Super Bowl ring.

Galynn Brady’s struggle with cancer became an emotional rallying point for Tom Brady in 2016. Brady drew tremendous inspiration from watching her fight the disease. Kraft sought to recognize both her personal struggle and the effect she had on her son, by giving her the ring.

According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Brady said, “He’s been so supportive of my family and certainly everything my mom went through and knowing first-hand how families deal with it. He was always asking, ‘How’s mom doing? How is she feeling?’ We didn’t know up until the very end whether she was going to make it to the Super Bowl. She was a big inspiration for me, and [Kraft] knew it. It was a great surprise to all of us when the ring showed up. She deserves it.”

Galynn Brady’s ability to attend the Super Bowl, made the moment even more special to Tom Brady.

Watching Brady’s mother go through her fight against cancer, did indeed hit home for Robert Kraft. The Patriots owner lost his wife, Myra, to cancer in July of 2011.

According to Brady’s father, Tom Sr., Galynn Brady finished her cancer treatments in April.