Knicks Hire Obama’s Brother-in-Law for Front Office Position

In a stunning reversal of what had been a long-standing eight-year trend, it appears that former President Obama has helped someone get a job.
Well, at the very least the former president didn’t hurt someone’s chances of getting a job.
Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s brother, and brother-in-law to the former commander-in-chief, has been hired by the New York Knicks According to reports, Robinson will assume a “player development role” with the team.
Reasons other than the Obama connection exist for why Robinson might get this opportunity. According to TMZ, “Robinson has a connection to current Knicks Prez Steve Mills — they played basketball together back in the early 80’s at Princeton University.”
Robinson had worked in a similar role with the Milwaukee Bucks organization in 2016, where he dealt with both player and organizational development issues.
