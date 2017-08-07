SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Knicks Hire Obama’s Brother-in-Law for Front Office Position

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

by Dylan Gwinn7 Aug 20170

In a stunning reversal of what had been a long-standing eight-year trend, it appears that former President Obama has helped someone get a job.

Well, at the very least the former president didn’t hurt someone’s chances of getting a job.

Craig Robinson, Michelle Obama’s brother, and brother-in-law to the former commander-in-chief, has been hired by the New York Knicks According to reports, Robinson will assume a “player development role” with the team.

Reasons other than the Obama connection exist for why Robinson might get this opportunity. According to TMZ, “Robinson has a connection to current Knicks Prez Steve Mills — they played basketball together back in the early 80’s at Princeton University.”

Robinson had worked in a similar role with the Milwaukee Bucks organization in 2016, where he dealt with both player and organizational development issues.

 

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x