Collapsible Carry Gun: ‘No Bigger Than a Credit Card When Folded’

The LifeCard carry gun is a collapsible, single-shot .22 Long Rifle that is “no bigger than a credit card when folded.”

The gun is manufactured by Trailblazer Firearms and designed to be a self-defense tool that is easy to carry and even easier to conceal.

In a press release sent to Breitbart News, the LifeCard is described as a “single-action, single-shot folding pistol, no bigger than a credit card when folded.” Its frame is designed to be “no snag” and the “grip handle is constructed from fully-machined aluminum billet and hard-coat black anodized.” The barrel, bolt and trigger are all “made of steel with an Isonite® finish for corrosion resistance.”

When folded, the LifeCard is “3.375in. x 2.125in.” and “.05in. thin.” It weighs less than 7 ounces.

The handle contains an hidden compartment that holds four extra rounds of ammunition.

Trailblazer Firearms president Aaron Voigt said the development of LifeCard took a total of seven years, which was time-frame he not anticipate. However, he says the time spent was “valuable and will show in every aspect of this remarkable product.”

Voigt added, “Trailblazer Firearms fully intends to spearhead innovative new firearms products starting with the LifeCard®, available later this month. New designs and true innovation have been the exception and our goal is to be the pioneer laying new trails for gun enthusiasts, designers and manufacturers.”

