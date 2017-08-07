Ray Lewis Offering Prayers for Colin Kaepernick

Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis revealed that he prays for anti-American football player Colin Kaepernick, and that the ex-49ers quarterback’s name is in his bible.

Last season Kaepernick protested the national anthem during pregame ceremonies by refusing to stand. Instead, he chose to kneel down showing his contempt for the country that provided an opportunity for him to make millions for throwing a football and running around defensive lineman.

“While a bunch of people are talking about this man, Kaep let me tell you something brother. I pray for you more than you ever can imagine,” Lewis asserted in a video he tweeted on Tuesday. “Your name is in my Bible that God gives you the vision ..I applaud you for the things that you stood up for.”

The spiritual remarks come at the same time the twice-Super Bowl champion admonished Kaepernick to let his play “speak for itself,” and keep his private life off the field.

“If you do nothing else, young man, get back on the football field and let your play speak for itself,” said Lewis in the video. “And what you do off the field, don’t let too many people know because they [are] gonna judge you anyway. No matter what you do. No matter if it’s good or bad.”

Lewis, according to The Christian Post, has received a lot of criticism for an interview segment on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed.” The 42-year old multiple pro-bowler expressed his opinion that although he agrees there are injustices in America regarding race relations, Kaepernick should not have protested the national anthem and should be more concerned about winning football games.