On Sunday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had signed former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, in order to add depth at the quarterback position. Interestingly though, according to a report, the Dolphins considered signing Tim Tebow before eventually signing Cutler.

Tebow, who is currently turning heads and surprising liberal sports reporters in professional Single-A baseball, hasn’t thrown a football professionally for nearly five years. However, according to the Miami Herald, Tebow was one of several out of work NFL quarterbacks who was thrown into the mix as the team looked for a possible replacement injured starter Ryan Tannehill.

With Tebow trying his hand at baseball as a member of the Mets Class A team, the Columbia Fireflies, its questionable whether he would have agreed to rejoin the NFL for Miami. Though, the fact that the Dolphins even considered him, especially after not having played for so long, is of interest.

Still, its not surprising that Dolphins Head Coach Adam Gase threw Tebow’s name in the mix. After all, Gase was the Broncos’ quarterback coach in 2011 when the Broncos earned a division title with a win over the Steelers.

The Dolphins also considered Colin Kaepernick and Kyle Orton for the job. Orton’s last NFL job was a contentious stint with the Buffalo Bills, before announcing his retirement from the NFL in 2014.

According to the New York Daily News, “Tebow, 29, has a career quarterback rating of 75.3. He completed 47.9 percent of his passes for 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his brief three-year career with the Broncos and Jets.”

