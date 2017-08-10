SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Tim Tebow Hugs an Autistic Fan, Then Smashes a Three-Run Homer

Ileanna Bosch/Facebook

by Dylan Gwinn10 Aug 20170

If you put this stuff in a screenplay, Hollywood would throw it out. However, when it comes to the world’s most instantly recognizable baseball player, it’s just Tebow being Tebow.

St. Lucie Mets outfielder Tim Tebow went out to meet and greet fans before his game on July 29th. Something he frequently does before, and sometimes even after games. This time though, as seen on video posted by the Tampa Bay Times, Tebow went out and hugged an autistic fan, then, he hit a three-run homerun.

The boy’s mother tells the emotional story of what happened: “When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,” Ileanna Bosch said. “And then Tim hit the homer. I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

At this point, it’s hard to come up with a better explanation than that.

