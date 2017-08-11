President Trump Invited to Attend Mayweather-McGregor Fight

High-profile boxing matches are known for playing host to some of the biggest, most popular celebrities and powerful personalities in the world.

Consistent with that trend, the upcoming mega-fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor just might have the leader of the free world in attendance.

According to Mayweather business adviser Leonard Ellerbe, “I haven’t personally invited the president, but I am told an invitation is out there. Whether he comes or not we are going to have a great event.”

Ellerbe gave those remarks while speaking with the media at a Mayweather workout session.

While it’s not known whether President Trump has any direct connections with Conor McGregor, in a larger sense, the president has strong familiarity with the power-brokers on both sides of this fight.

In simpler times, before politics became a driving focus of their lives, Donald and Melania Trump attended Mayweather’s victory over Manny Pacquaio in 2015.

Then, when candidate Trump was campaigning for the Republican nomination, Trump’s friendship with UFC President Dana White came to light. Most notably, when White spoke in favor of Trump at the Republican National Convention.

“Every A-lister wants to be involved in this fight,” Ellerbe said. “There is tremendous interest from all kind of people.”

Mayweather and McGregor are set to do battle on August 26th.