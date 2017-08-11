Report: Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Suspended Six Games Under Personal Conduct Policy

According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has been suspended six games under the league’s personal conduct policy.

Also according to Schefter, Elliott is expected to appeal the suspension. He will have three days to file the appeal, and a hearing must be scheduled within ten days of that filing.

advertisement

The appeal will be heard by the commissioner or someone designated by the league.

Elliott, the fourth overall pick in the 2016 draft, led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,631 yards on 322 carries. He scored 15 rushing touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 363 yards and one touchdown and was named to the Pro Bowl.