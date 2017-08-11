SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Sean Gilmartin Engaged to Trump Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany

Kayleigh McEnany/Twitter

by Warner Todd Huston11 Aug 20170

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sean Gilmartin is engaged to marry newly appointed Trump TV spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany announced her engagement to the former Mets pitcher by showing her ring in a July 13 Twitter post:

Gilmartin and McEnany were also seen at Trump’s inaugural ball in February:

The couple have been dating for some time and have already worked through one crisis together, after McEnany discovered she tested positive for the gene that is linked to breast cancer. She announced last year that she is considering a double mastectomy.

