St. Louis Cardinals Pitcher Sean Gilmartin Engaged to Trump Spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Sean Gilmartin is engaged to marry newly appointed Trump TV spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany.

McEnany announced her engagement to the former Mets pitcher by showing her ring in a July 13 Twitter post:

They read you Cinderella you hoped it would come true That 1 day your Prince Charming would rescue u @GilmartinSean pic.twitter.com/IfRPWcn5bS — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) July 14, 2016

Gilmartin and McEnany were also seen at Trump’s inaugural ball in February:

The couple have been dating for some time and have already worked through one crisis together, after McEnany discovered she tested positive for the gene that is linked to breast cancer. She announced last year that she is considering a double mastectomy.

