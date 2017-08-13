Seahawks Michael Bennett Sits for National Anthem

Here we go again.

The day after former Seahawk and current Raider, Marshawn Lynch, sat on the bench in protest during the playing of the national anthem. Current Seahawk Bennett followed suit on Sunday night, by sitting during the anthem before the Seahawks game against the Chargers at StubHub Center:

Bennett has been an outspoken supporter of Colin Kaepernick. According to ESPN, Bennett, “…spent time with Colin Kaepernick during the offseason and wore a T-shirt supporting Kaepernick’s “Know Your Rights” camp during a spring news conference.”

Bennett has also spoken about what he thinks it would take, for a team to take a shot on Colin Kaepernick: “It’s going to take the organization. I think the players have spoken up enough. I think the media has spoken up. It just takes the ownership for someone to say we want this guy in our locker room. I think a lot of teams, like we said before, were really affected by what he did and what he did this year. It wasn’t criminal.

“There’s been guys who have criminal records, guys who have been accused of murder, guys who have been accused of rape and domestic violence who are still in the NFL. It’s crazy to see this guy not have an opportunity in the NFL. It’s just weird. I mean, some quarterbacks, as we all know, shouldn’t be playing, but they are, and this guy is sitting on the side. We all know why. It’s just hard to fathom that he’s not having a job this year.”

Bennett has also said he believes the reaction to the Kaepernick protest showed the racial divide between NFL players, and the fans: “I think the league is built on middle America, and most of the middle of America is predominantly a white crowd. That’s just the truth of it. I think race is not something that the NFL wants to be a part of or get behind. But the league is predominantly African-American.

“So the issue that he’s dealing with is what we’re all dealing with. We all come from the inner city or we’ve been a part of communities where we felt like we’ve been judged because of the color of our skin or who we like or if a woman — any issue to deal with. We’ve all been dealing with it with someone in our family.”