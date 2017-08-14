Under Armour CEO Resigns From President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council, As Other CEO’s Bail Post Charlottesville

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank resigned from President Trump’s American Manufacturing Council on Monday.

In a statement released on the company’s twitter account, Plank wrote, “I joined the American Manufacturing Council because I believed it was important for Under Armour to have an active seat at the table and represent our industry. We remain resolute in our potential and ability to improve American manufacturing. However, Under Armour engages in innovation and sports, not politics.

advertisement

“I am appreciative of the opportunity to have served, but have decided to step down from the council. I love our country and our company and will continue to focus my efforts on inspiring every person that they can do anything through the power of sport which promotes unity, diversity and inclusion.”

Though Plank’s reasoning for withdrawing from the council isn’t entirely clear from that statement. Some light might be shed on the decision by looking at the actions of Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier. On Monday, Frazier also resigned from the council, due to concerns over President Trump’s initial reaction to the violence and protesting in Charlottesville.

If Plank’s name sounds familiar, that’s because he found himself under fire from athletes and the sports media earlier this year. After he referred to President Trump as “a real asset” to the country. In response, Golden State Warrior and Under Armour client Steph Curry said, “I agree with that description, if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

Under Armour is one of the world’s largest producers of athletic apparel.