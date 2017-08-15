SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

LeBron James Slams President Trump for Making Hate ‘Fashionable’ Again

UPI Photo/Aaron Josefczyk

by Warner Todd Huston15 Aug 20170

LeBron James has taken a shot at President Trump in a Twitter post, claiming that Trump has made hate “fashionable again.”

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavalier star jumped to his Twitter account to accuse the president of stirring race hate:

James’ tweet comes two days after President Trump failed, in the eyes of the left, to explicitly condemning the Klan, Nazi’s, and other white supremacists who clashed with militant Antifa demonstrators during a free speech rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president stepped forward on Monday with a more explicit condemnation of the Nazi groups and white nationalists who flooded Charlottesville, but Trump’s condemnation did not satisfy James who insisted that the president was somehow pushing “hate.”

James also attacked the president on Saturday, mocking the president’s 2016 campaign slogan:

The 3 time NBA champion has also started sporting a red “Strive for Greatness,” ball cap as an answer to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” cap, according to The Hill newspaper.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x