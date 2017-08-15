LeBron James has taken a shot at President Trump in a Twitter post, claiming that Trump has made hate “fashionable again.”

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavalier star jumped to his Twitter account to accuse the president of stirring race hate:

Hate has always existed in America. Yes we know that but Donald Trump just made it fashionable again! Statues has nothing to do with us now! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 15, 2017

James’ tweet comes two days after President Trump failed, in the eyes of the left, to explicitly condemning the Klan, Nazi’s, and other white supremacists who clashed with militant Antifa demonstrators during a free speech rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The president stepped forward on Monday with a more explicit condemnation of the Nazi groups and white nationalists who flooded Charlottesville, but Trump’s condemnation did not satisfy James who insisted that the president was somehow pushing “hate.”

James also attacked the president on Saturday, mocking the president’s 2016 campaign slogan:

It's sad what's going on in Charlottesville. Is this the direction our country is heading? Make America Great Again huh?! He said that🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 12, 2017

The 3 time NBA champion has also started sporting a red “Strive for Greatness,” ball cap as an answer to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” cap, according to The Hill newspaper.

