Tiger Woods Prescription Drug Cocktail Contained Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC

A toxicology report issued Monday revealed that golf legend Eldrick “Tiger” Woods had five prescription drugs in his system when police found him sleeping in the driver’s seat of his vehicle over the Memorial Day weekend.

Anyone viewing the video of Tiger’s sobriety test on the night of May 29 can see the synergistic effects of taking multiple drugs in full force. The leaked video, which went viral, showed a totally bewildered Woods struggling to stand, slurring his words, and talking incoherently.

The report, however, found no alcohol in the 14-time Major Championship winner’s system that night.

The golfer has admitted that he was self-medicating to deal with pain associated with multiple back surgeries.

The Big Lead reported, Woods, 41, pleaded guilty to reckless driving on Wednesday and will enter a diversion program.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that Woods will enter a DUI Offenders program helping him to avoid doing community service or jail time. The closing of the investigation allowed Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office to release the full list of drugs he was taking that night.

According to the report, the drugs in Woods’ system were: