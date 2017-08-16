Gym Teacher, HS Track Coach Accused of Having Sexual Relationship With an Eighth-Grader

A Georgia gym teacher and high school track coach has been accused of having a sexually inappropriate relationship with an eighth-grader. The incident, allegedly, took place in 2013.

Shawnetta Reece, 40, has been arrested and faces charges of child molestation and sexual assault by a person with supervisory or disciplinary authority. At the time, Reece was a track coach for union County High School, and gym teacher for Union County Middle School.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who conducted the investigation alongside the union County Sheriff’s Office. Reece became sexually involved with a 15-year-old, while the student was between the eighth and ninth grade.

11Alive News in Georgia collected several photos from Reece’s deleted Twitter account, which show her interacting with students. Though, it’s unclear if any of these students were a part of the investigation.