Jets LB Jordan Jenkins: Antifa in Charlottesville to ‘Defend their Country’

On Monday, Jets linebacker Jordan Jenkins used the tragedy in Charlottesville to defend NFL players who kneel or sit during the national anthem.

“If you’re mad at the guys who sat down (for the anthem), you have to be infuriated over what happened in Charlottesville, because you can’t pick and choose when to be mad,” Jenkins told the New York Daily News.

It sounds like he’s describing the mainstream news media, who’ve made a cottage industry of picking and choosing what atrocities matter. How is Congressman Steve Scalise doing after getting shot by a Bernie Sanders supporter? Wow, that story went away quickly.

“If you’re mad about people for disrespecting the flag by taking a knee, you have to be infuriated over what happened in Charlottesville,” Jenkins said. “You can’t say, ‘No, no, no, I’m only mad at Marshawn (Lynch), Michael Bennett and Colin Kaepernick.’ You can’t just be mad at them. You have to be mad at what’s happening in Charlottesville. You can’t pick and choose when you want to be at mad at (unpatriotic actions).”

Who’s not mad at the crazed man who ran over protesters Charlottesville, killing one? Probably a small percentage of Americans fall into that sick sector.

Moreover, what does that have to do with being outraged at NFL players like Lynch, Bennett and Kaepernick not standing for the national anthem?

“I still have hope for the country and I still get saddened when I see things like that happen because that young lady and others lost their lives just for showing patriotism, going out there and wanting to protest against the Nazis, the white supremacists, because that’s non-American and they wanted to show their pride and defend their country,” Jenkins said.

The far-left Antifa movement, which seemingly showed up in Charlottesville looking for a brawl with the White Nationalists, were there to “defend their country?”

“The hard left seemed as hate-filled as alt-right. I saw club-wielding ‘antifa’ beating white nationalists being led out of the park,” tweeted New York Times reporter Sheryl Gay Stolberg from the scene.

Perhaps Jenkins doesn’t know the history of Antifa.

“The group is known for causing damage to property during protests,” wrote Jessica Suerth for CNN.com. “In Berkeley, black-clad protesters wearing masks threw Molotov cocktails and smashed windows at the student union center where the (Milo) Yiannopoulos event was to be held.”

At that event, weren’t they trying to shut down Milo’s free speech?

Jenkins would like to see the country come together.

“There’s got to be a point where we got to stop letting things go idly by and we have to come together to stop this stuff from happening,” Jenkins said. “Otherwise it’s going keep happening and keep happening, and eventually it’s going to lead to civil unrest and it’s going to be even worse than it is.”

He’s right, but perhaps he should consider including the Antifa movement as part of the problem.