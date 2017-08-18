Derek Jeter, Wife Hannah Davis Welcome First Child

(UPI) — Future baseball Hall of Famer Derek Jeter entered the hallowed halls of fatherhood Thursday with the birth of daughter Bella Raine Jeter.

The Players’ Tribune confirmed the report. Jeter’s former team, the New York Yankees, also offered congratulations.

Jeter and wife Hannah Davis were engaged in 2015. They were married in July of 2016 in Napa, Calif. The 20-year baseball veteran is currently part of an ownership group that has an agreement in place to buy the Miami Marlinsfor $1.2 billion. Bruce Sherman leads that group. Major League Baseball owners will vote on the sale in October.

Jeter is 43 years old while Davis, a former Sports Illustrated model, is 27 years old.

“Whatever her name is, I know she’ll run circles around him,” Davis wrote for The Players’ Tribune in February.

“We want our kids’ lives to be as ‘normal’ as possible. They’re going to be born into such an extraordinary situation. They’re going to have to be some strong little people. We don’t want them to be defined by their dad’s name – for them, we want him to just be “Dad.” That will be the piece of him they’ll have that the rest of the world doesn’t. It will be special, and it will be theirs.”

Jeter founded The Players’ Tribune in 2014 as a platform for athletes to connect directly with fans.

Jeter made more than $265 million in salary during his storied tenure with the Yankees, according to Baseball Reference.