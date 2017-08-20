Colin Kaepernick to Get His Own Display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture

Few people, if any, keep track of ratings or public approval numbers for the Smithsonian. However, if they did, those numbers would soon go down dramatically. Why? Because the man who single-handedly accomplished the nearly impossible feat of turning America against its favorite game, is about to get his own exhibit.

According to curators at the museum, currently unemployed NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is about to get his own display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall.

In fact, museum officials have already begun requesting various items of significance from Kaepernick’s protests of last year.

According to the Washington Examiner, “Artifacts from former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s national anthem protests will reportedly soon be on display at the Black Lives Matter collection at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History.

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has nearly 40,000 items in our collection,” said Damion Thomas, the museum’s sports curator, to USA Today. “The Colin Kaepernick collection is in line with the museum’s larger collecting efforts to document the varied areas of society that have been impacted by the Black Lives Matter movement.”

Incredibly, as pointed out by IJR and The Washington Times, the museum extends Kaepernick this honor while only mentioning African-American Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, in connection with the sexual harassment charge brought against him by Anita Hill.

According to The Washington Times:

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture has plans to include the beloved D.C. newsman Jim Vance in its exhibitions — but there’s still no room for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

“The Smithsonian Institution previously said the absence of Justice Thomas, the second black man to sit upon the highest court in the land, could not be rectified because exhibition content is determined by “themes, not individuals.”’

Apparently, the theme of rising from poverty to the become only the second African-American to ever sit on the Supreme Court, is not a theme that appeals to the museum. Themes that do appeal to the museum, however, include hip-hop, the Black Panthers, Black Lives Matter, and now, Colin Kaepernick.