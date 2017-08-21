SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

With ESPN in the Rear-View, Britt McHenry Eyes Making the Jump From Sports to Politics

by Dylan Gwinn21 Aug 20170

ESPN’s huge wave of layoffs back in April and May, caused many former employees of the Bristol-based sports giant to scramble for other jobs in the sports industry. However, one former ESPN employee took the layoff as a chance to get away from sports entirely.

Britt McHenry, formerly a reporter with ESPN, has recently sounded a lot more like a future conservative political debate show panelist, than a sports reporter. Unhindered by her liberal overlords at ESPN, McHenry has become far more politically outspoken, both on social media and on her blog.

McHenry told the Washington Post: “What’s attractive to me right now is more than just sports,” she said. “And there aren’t a lot of women who are not afraid to express their opinion, like I have been, on the Right side. And so again, does that limit outlets? Yeah, but I think if you hate me, or if you love what I’m saying, it’s true to what I think. I’m not making it up. … I feel like a weight’s lifted off my shoulders, that I can say what I believe.”

With that weight lifted, McHenry indicated where she wants her career to go, during an interview with The Federalist Radio Hour: “I’d rather do something that I believe and love than just take a job reading copy or doing a sideline report. I feel like I’ve done that already. I want to enter a new arena.”

McHenry also discussed ESPN’s political disconnect with “middle America.” A disconnect she witnessed personally, while reporting from NFL stadiums in cities across the country: “I think there’s a disconnect to the viewers — and I was on the road all the time, I’ve been in these stadiums, I’ve had fans come up to me — I think a lot of middle America isn’t necessarily acknowledged. I think that when you go on too much of a pioneering social justice stand — if that’s what you believe in, that’s great, good for you — but sports fans just want to watch sports. You can’t ignore that intersection of social issues with athletes and games.”

