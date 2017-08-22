Girls’ High School Basketball Coach, 31, Had Sex With Teen Boys in a Cemetery

A former girls’ basketball coach at a private Christian school in Alabama received a three year prison sentence in Monday, after being found guilty of having sex with two male students, including once, in a cemetery.

Charli Jones Parker, 31, plead guilty to one of the charges and received a 12-year sentence. However, pursuant to an agreement with the prosecution, she’s required to only serve three years, in addition to a five-year probation.

Parker was arrested in March and indicted on 13 counts of a school employee having sex with a student under the age of 19. The former basketball coach and gym teacher will also be governed under the state’s sex offender law, and is forbidden from having contact with the victim. According to Fox News, the constitutionality of Alabama’s teacher-student sex law is under appeal.

While coaching at Pickens Academy, Parker had sex with one of the students 11 times between October 2014 and March 2016. Those sexual encounters occurred in her home, and, in a cemetery.

Nor was the former girls’ basketball coach the only member of her family to get caught having sex with students. Parker’s husband, Jamie, was arrested shortly after his wife and charged with having sex with a female student.

Jamie Parker was the boys’ basketball coach.

Pickens County Chief Assistant District Attorney Andy Hamlin told WBRC news, “There needs to be a definitive line drawn in the sand that makes a statement to the public that this behavior will not be tolerated.”

Parker has been ordered to begin serving her sentence on Sept. 11. Her husband’s case is set for trial on Nov. 27.