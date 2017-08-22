SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Packers Ha Ha Clinton-Dix Pays Tribute to Fallen Cops by Writing Their Names on His Shoes

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

by Dylan Gwinn22 Aug 20170

Normally nothing good comes from an NFL player writing messages on his shoes. However, this time around, it was the perfect thing to do.

Packers safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix took the occasion of Sunday night’s preseason game to pay tribute to four slain police officers, including two who were killed over the weekend. Clinton-Dix wrote the names of the four officers on his shoes, and then tweeted a message of support to their families:

Two of the officers, Matt Baxter and Sam Howard of Kissimmee, Florida, were killed last Friday. Sergeant Debra clayton of the Orlando Police Department was killed in December. Connected with that same incident, Orange County Sheriff’s Officer Norman Lewis was killed in a car accident while searching for Clayton’s killer.

Clinton-Dix’s dedication to law enforcement can be explained by taking a look at his background.

According to Pro Football Talk, “Clinton-Dix was a criminal justice major during his three years playing football at Alabama and is continuing to work on his degree in the offseasons.”

 

