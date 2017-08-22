Possible Michigan Senate Candidate Kid Rock Says ‘F**k Colin Kaepernick’

Rock star and possible Michigan candidate for U.S. Senate, Kid Rock, rocked the Iowa State Fair last weekend with a mostly politics-free performance that wowed his audience. However, as the show neared its end, the singer apparently couldn’t resist telling the crowd what he thought of former San Francisco 49ers player Colin Kaepernick and his anthem protests.

From the stage, Rock said, “Football’s about ready to start. You know what? F*ck Colin Kaepernick:”

Rock regaled his audience with a trip through several musical genres including country, southern rock and rap, a music reviewer for The Des Moines Register reported.

Rock also talked abut the solar eclipse, mocked Justin Bieber, and mentioned a host of other topics.

There was a brief image of President Donald Trump that flashed across the giant TV screen at one point during the show. And “Kid Rock for Senate” t-shirts were on sale, too. Though politics did not have much of a presence on stage on Sunday night.

It wasn’t until Rock got to the song “Born Free” that he jumped to a discussion about the national anthem protests spreading once again in the National Football League.

Kid Rock was reportedly the highest paid star at the Iowa State Fair, earning a nice $600,000 paycheck for that single performance.

The Michigan rapper has been toying with the idea of running for Senate from his home state. Though, so far, no final decision has been made on the possible campaign.

Early in July, Rock was said to have confirmed his run for the senate, saying he was “sick and tired” of the “bullsh*t” going on in Washington. He has also launched a website called Kid Rock 18.

However, later in July he was quoted as saying he has not made a final decision about a run for the upper chamber.

Still, polls show that he is a favorite to win the election should he decide to run.

