The owner of two Chicago bars has decided to boycott the NFL unless Colin Kaepernick is signed, according to a report.

The owner of the Bureau Bar and the Velvet Lounge, in the city’s South Loop neighborhood, announced he would no longer show games on bar TVs despite the money airing games usually brings in.

“Every bar benefits from football games … this is more about right and wrong,” Kenny Johnson, who owns both bars, told ChicagoDNA.com. “We’ll take a hit, but be OK.”

The African American bar owner said it “didn’t sit well” with him that Kaepernick was left unsigned after turning free agent at the tail of the 2016 season.

“We’ll do something else on [football] nights,” Johnson said. “What I’m doing is small in comparison to what some people have to do to speak out.”

The bar owner posted his announcement to Instagram, saying “The Bureau Bar will be supporting Colin Kaepernick’s cause and will not be showing any NFL games until something changes.”

The bar owner’s decision came on the same day the NAACP launched a protest outside the NFL’s New York headquarters to support the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

One of those who attended and spoke in favor of Kaepernick during the New York protest was Muslim activist Linda Sarsour.

