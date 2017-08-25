Elderly Woman Beaten, Head Shaved by Family Members During Argument Over Steelers Game

An elderly Pennsylvania woman was set upon, beaten, and had her head shaved by her daughter and granddaughter because she had the volume of the Pittsburgh Steelers game up too high, police say.

The incident occurred on August 20 as the 77-year-old victim was listening to the Steelers game on the radio in her Youngwood home, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

Police say that the elderly woman’s daughter, Delores M. Amorino, 40, took issue with the volume and an argument ensued. Amorino’s daughter, Sarah M. Amorino, 17, also joined in the argument in the home they all share.

At some point the argument became physical. A police report notes that the elderly woman was beaten and had her head shaved.

“The victim was unhappy with the volume of the TV after the defendants turned the volume low, so the victim locked herself in the bedroom and turned on her radio. The defendants broke the door jam, entered the victim’s room saying, ‘You don’t need to listen to the game,’ and began abusing her,” Trooper Ty Smith said in a police affidavit.

Trooper Smith added that the elderly woman was beaten with a metal-handled broom, and was kicked and punched. The woman was also allegedly choked with a scarf.

The victim was next attacked with scissors.

“Sarah Amorino shaved the victim’s head using scissors and a shaver … also choked the victim using her bare hands, injuring the victim’s neck,” Smith added.

The victim did not report the attack until Tuesday. She said she feared being attacked again and was threatened not to report the incident. Police became involved when the victim walked a half mile to get help as the alleged attackers slept Tuesday morning.

According to the Tribune-Review, the two were charged with “aggravated assault, criminal conspiracy, strangulation, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief.”

The victim’s daughter is housed in a county jail and her teenaged daughter is being charged as an adult in the incident. Both face bond set at $200,000 each.

