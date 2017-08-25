Fox Sports Hires Michael Vick As an NFL Analyst

Michael Vick caused quite a stir earlier earlier this summer during an appearance on Fox Sports 1, when the former NFL quarterback dared to opine that anthem-protesting quarterback Colin Kaepernick, should get a haircut. Vick suggested the move, as a way for Kaepernick to soften his appearance and put potential employers at ease.

That opinion earned him no small amount of backlash from Kaepernick, and his supporters. It also might have earned him a job.

According to USA Today, “Fox Sports will formally announce on Sunday that Vick, a four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, will serve as a studio analyst for FOX NFL Kickoff, the show that leads into Fox NFL Sunday. Vick will also make regular appearances on FS1 studio shows as part of his new job.”

Vick told USA Today Sports about how he feels he’s grown into the broadcasting position he now has, “I’m very excited. Over the last seven or eight months, I’ve done a lot of interviews, and I think I’ve gotten better as I’ve been put in those situations more often. Things really came together (with Fox) over the last couple months. They have shows that I have always watched and admired. My friends and family are thankful and proud of me.”

Fox also sees big and bright things on Vick’s horizon, “He was obviously an outstanding player, but we feel he has an incredibly bright future as an analyst,” John Entz, Fox Sports president of production and executive producer, said in an email to USA TODAY Sports. “He has stayed close to the game and has many relationships with today’s current coaches and players. We feel he can bring a truly unique perspective that intrigues and engages our viewers.”

Vick, who is no stranger to the limelight, or controversy, is under no illusion about how quickly his words could become the source of controversy. Vick said, “I think I’m ready for it,” Vick said when asked if he’s ready for every on-camera statement to be parsed by the public. “I have already been through that during my career and have had a lot of practice doing interviews. You have to be careful because anything you say can go viral.”

Yeah, Vick knows a thing or two about that.