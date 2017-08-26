Mayweather Defeats McGregor, Moves to 50-0

Floyd Mayweather Jr. moved to 50-0 with his technical knockout Saturday in the much-anticipated boxing match with UFC’s biggest star, Conor McGregor.

The fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas was called with1:55 remaining in the 10th round, giving Mayweather his first knockout since 2011.

The 40-year-old Mayweather came out of retirement to face McGregor, who had never boxed professionally.

After the fight, Mayweather announced he was done fighting.

“Tonight was my last fight, for sure,” he said.

