Hall of Famer Tony Dungy Applauds Ben Watson for Calling Abortion, ‘Ultimate form of Racism’

NFL Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, signaled support for current NFL player Ben Watson regarding his recent comments on abortion. Last week, Live Action wrote a piece which shared comments made by Watson in an interview with Turing Point Pregnancy Resource center. In that interview, Watson pointed out abortion’s racist foundation, and the motivations of it’s founder Margaret Sanger.

Dungy tweeted:

I applaud my brother @BenjaminSWatson for speaking the truth on a controversial issue. Thank you. https://t.co/jZKGr5LJDn — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 20, 2017

In the interview, Watson harshly criticized Planed Parenthood and Sanger: “I do know that blacks kind of represent a large portion of the abortions, and I do know that honestly the whole idea with Planned Parenthood and Sanger in the past was to exterminate blacks, and it’s kind of ironic that it’s working. We [as minorities] support candidates, and overwhelmingly support the idea of having Planned Parenthood and the like, and yet, that is why she created it.”

Watson also pointed out the folly of minorities buying into abortion, “hook, line, and sinker, like it’s a great thing:”

“It’s just amazing to me and abortion saddens me, period. But it seems to be something that is really pushed on minorities and provided to minorities especially as something that they should do. In the public, it seems to be painted that when minorities get pregnant they need to get abortions, especially when it comes to teen pregnancy.”

According to the Christian Post, “Earlier this year, Dungy participated in the “Under Our Skin” forum hosted by Watson in Florida that brought former NFL players, coaches and pastors together to discuss the racial issues facing the nation and the role faith can play in healing the divide.

“Watson also authored the 2014 book Under Our Skin: Getting Real about Race. Getting Free from the Fears and Frustrations that Divide Us.”