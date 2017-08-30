Hurricane Harvey: Houston Texans Travel Home, Cancel Game vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 30 (UPI) — Proceeds from ticket sales will still be donated to hurricane victims, but Thursday’s game between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys has been canceled.

The Texans made the announcement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Texans and Cowboys announced that game proceeds would be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund. The game was originally scheduled for Thursday at NRG Stadium, but was moved this week to AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Kickoff was set for 7 p.m. for the final preseason game for both teams. NFL teams must cut their rosters down from 90 players to 53 players by 4 p.m. EDT Saturday.

“The Houston Texans have made the decision to travel back to Houston after local authorities have now found a safe route for the team to drive home today,” the Texans said in a news release Wednesday.

“The fourth preseason game scheduled for Thursday night in Dallas will be cancelled. At this time, the priority of our organization is getting our players, coaches and staff back home to be reunited with their families, many of whom have been evacuated from their homes and are currently sheltered. The team feels it is imperative to get back home to help the Houston community recover from the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.”

Tickets for the contest were $25 and went on sale Tuesday night at Ticketmaster.com. Texans ownership plans to make it right by donating the rest of the money that would have been made from ticket sales.

“Robert, Janice, Cal and Hannah McNair will make a donation equal to the money that would have been generated from ticket sales from Thursday’s preseason game in Arlington to recovery and relief efforts,” the team statement said.”Fans that have purchased tickets to Thursday’s game will have the option to donate the money to relief efforts or request a refund through Ticketmaster. Further details regarding refunds will be announced later today.” “The Houston Texans sincerely appreciate the support shown by the Dallas Cowboys and our NFL family during this difficult time.”

NRG Stadium will host the Texans’ first game of the regular season at 1 p.m. on Sept. 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Houston.