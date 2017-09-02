Clemson’s Band Trolls Ohio State During Halftime Show

Things could get very interesting if Clemson and Ohio State face each other again in the playoffs.

Clemson honored their 2016 national championship team during the halftime ceremonies of their opener against Kent State on Saturday. No doubt, all in Death Valley remain tremendously proud of knocking off Nick Saban and mighty Alabama. Though, judging by the halftime performance of Clemson’s marching band, they’re pretty proud of beating Ohio State as well:

Clemson's band trolling Ohio State in its halftime show… pic.twitter.com/obTPrLz6jD — #DaHale (@DavidHaleESPN) September 2, 2017

That score, 31-0, represents exactly the final score of Clemson’s victory over the Buckeyes in the semifinal game. Urban Meyer will in no way use that form of marching, musical trolling as motivation for his squad. Not a chance.