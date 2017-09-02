SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Clemson’s Band Trolls Ohio State During Halftime Show

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

by Dylan Gwinn2 Sep 20170

Things could get very interesting if Clemson and Ohio State face each other again in the playoffs.

Clemson honored their 2016 national championship team during the halftime ceremonies of their opener against Kent State on Saturday. No doubt, all in Death Valley remain tremendously proud of knocking off Nick Saban and mighty Alabama. Though, judging by the halftime performance of Clemson’s marching band, they’re pretty proud of beating Ohio State as well:

That score, 31-0, represents exactly the final score of Clemson’s victory over the Buckeyes in the semifinal game. Urban Meyer will in no way use that form of  marching, musical trolling as motivation for his squad. Not a chance.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x