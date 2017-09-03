Jaguars VP Tom Coughlin: ‘We Weren’t Interested’ in Signing Colin Kaepernick

Tom Coughlin knows darn well why he never seriously entertained the idea of signing Colin Kaepernick this offseason, he’s just not going to tell you.

In an interview with the Florida Times-Union, Jaguars Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Coughlin, was asked whether he ever considered signing Kaepernick. Especially given the Jaguars serious struggles at the quarterback position. Coughlin responded, just as you might expect he would.

“No, I didn’t. We did the study and the research and we weren’t interested.”

When asked to elaborate and explain why he wasn’t interested, Coughlin declined.

“No, I’m not explaining it. I just said what it is,” Coughlin said.

Got all that? Good.

Jacksonville is a very interesting situation. Not just because the team has an obvious quarterback need, and Kaepernick, as bad as he’s been recently, is still light years above any QB on the Jags roster. Moreover, it’s interesting because just last week, Jaguars Owner Shahid Khan said that that he would be open to having Kaepernick on the team if the front office was open to it.

Since Coughlin essentially is the Jacksonville front office, I guess Khan has his answer.