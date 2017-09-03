Operation Bullpen: Curt Schilling Literally Does Whatever It Takes to Bring Relief Supplies to Houston

As the New York Yankees can definitely attest, trying to keep Curt Schilling from doing something he sets out to do, typically ends badly. Not for Schilling of course, but for those people, or in this case, those things, that attempt to stand in his way.

Prior to leaving his home in Medway, Massachusetts, Schilling loaded-up a formidable supply of goods. Throughout the week, Schilling, host of Whatever It Takes on Breitbart XM, collected donations for his trip. Pay Pal donations totaled $5,000. Schilling also received a $100,000 donation from automobile mogul Ernie Boch Jr.

Final prep information pic.twitter.com/rEULrqGpsv — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 30, 2017

Certainly, with that kind of financial backing, especially from a car magnate, nothing automotive could conspire to undo Schilling’s goodwill mission, right?

Well, not so fast. Schilling issued the Twitter version of an S.O.S. on Saturday:

Ok in a jam. Think we may have lost an axle on trailer mile marker 228 i40 outside Nashville . Just got a disinterested truck repair gu — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

So putting call out. Trailer going nowhere we need new trailer and possibly help offload and onload to new trailer — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Of course, when someone like Schilling puts out the bat signal, help arrives soon:

Outreach has been nothing short of amazing! Channel 5 Brandon Marshall thank you!! Still looking for replacement trailer and hands to move — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Got a 20 foot box truck and it's in its way! Need hands to offload! God Bless Tennessee baby! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

Thank you to the @volunteer state! — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 2, 2017

With that help, Schilling arrived in Texas soon after:

Behind schedule but plugging on. Almost to Houston https://t.co/ZUhAeMp6vb — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 3, 2017

Closing in on I-10 https://t.co/k83Ne3X8cf — Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) September 3, 2017

Schilling played one season of his MLB career for the Astros. Though with this relief effort, plus rising above all the problems he encountered along the way this weekend, he just made his biggest play for Houston.