Seeing Is Believing: Jake Olson, USC’s Blind Long-Snapper, Nails Extra-Point Snap in USC Win

AP Photo/John McGillen

by Dylan Gwinn3 Sep 20170

USC long-snapper Jake Olson, who is totally blind, came into the game on Saturday, and delivered a perfect snap on an extra-point to help the Trojans beat Western Michigan.

Here’s how it looked:

The moment came late in the game, as Olson, a sophomore, rushed onto the field and executed the snap. The extra-point helped the Trojans take a 49-31 lead.

The moment was obviously an emotional one for Olson, who has always wanted to play for USC. “I tried to suppress my emotions as much as I could because I have a job to do, and I wanted to make sure I got that done,” Olson said after the game. “Then tonight I can look at videos and get all emotional over it. It was very special, hearing my name being called over the P.A. system.”

A rare form of retinal cancer claimed Olson’s left when he was only ten months old. By the time he was 12, in 2009, Olson completely lost eyesight in both eyes. Nonetheless, Olson has been a fixture at USC’s program, beginning when Pete Carroll coached there.

Olson also handled long-snapping duties in high school. His method there was to walk to the line, with his hands on his teammates, then he would execute the snap. Olson went to USC on a special scholarship and began practicing with the Trojans in 2015. It was there that he honed his skills snapping the ball at the collegiate level.

After what Olson did yesterday, clearly, that practice made perfect.

 

