Review: MantisX Smart Phone-Based Firearms Training System

The MantisX firearms training system is a smart phone app-based system that you can use to better your shooting skills in the comfort of your own home.

The system works in the house or at the range because it works with both live fire and dry-fire (just be sure the gun is unloaded when using the dry-fire training option).

advertisement

The MantixX system features a laser or flashlight-sized attachment that affixes to your firearm’s Picatinny rail and gathers data on how the gun moves while you shoot and immediately after. As the information pops up on your smart phone app the training system is able to tell you if you have too much finger on the trigger or too little; whether you are slapping the trigger or pulling it back correctly. The system even ascertains whether you are putting too much pressure on a certain part of the gun as you grip it.

When you open the app it syncs with the MantisX attachment on your firearm then gives you options to input whether you are using a rifle or a handgun. It then lets you choose the exact make and model of whichever rifle or handgun you are shooting, select right or left handed, dry-fire or live fire, and so on.

Once all the data is entered the system will allow you shoot and give you immediate feedback on each shot.

The MantisX system is not simply about hitting the target. It is much more about honing precise shooting skills. Of course, the implication of honed shooting skills is that you do hit the target more and more.

The MantisX system sells for about $159.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.