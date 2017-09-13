Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick let the world know know that he supports ESPN host Jemele Hill, who called President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter.

Kaepernick posted his support of Hill on Twitter, simply by saying, “We are with you @jemelehill:”

We are with you @jemelehill ✊🏾 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 13, 2017

Kaepernick’s announcement of support for the SportsCenter host came the same day that her employer gave her a slap on the wrist, after calling the president a “white supremacist.”

On Tuesday, ESPN released a statement saying that they gave Jemele Hill what amounts to “a stern talking to,” over her tweets.

“The comments on Twitter from Jemele Hill regarding the President do not represent the position of ESPN,” the network said in its statement, “We have addressed this with Jemele, and she recognizes her actions were inappropriate.”

Kaepernick’s message of support to Hill, is part of a larger effort on the part of the left, to turn Jemele Hill into a victim.

A post at Black Sports Online is typical of the make over the left is giving to the Jemele Hill incident.

Despite the absurdly light treatment Hill received at the hands of her ESPN bosses, Black Sports Online’s Robert Littal imagines that ESPN “threw her under the bus” for calling Trump a “white supremacist.”

Seeing as though Hill has not been disciplined by ESPN in any kind of overt way, if Hill was thrown under the bus, it was certainly a kinder, gentler bus than the one Linda Cohn was reportedly thrown under. When she got suspended and yelled at by ESPN President John Skipper, for even daring to opine that the network was talking too much about politics.

If future ESPN personalities who run afoul of the network were given a choice of which bus they would rather get thrown under, it’s safe to say they’d choose Jemele Hill’s.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.