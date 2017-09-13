As the media mulls ESPN’s scolding of SportsCenter host Jemele Hill for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked how the White House feels about the sportscaster’s comments.

During the Wednesday press conference, the presidential spokesperson was asked about the ESPN host’s comments and whether or not President Trump was aware of them.

Sanders’ reply was sharp and direct:

“I’m not sure if he’s aware of it,” Sanders began before adding, “but I think that’s one of the more outrageous that anyone could make, and certainly something that I think is a fire-able offense by ESPN.”

Sanders then recounted the fact that the president has met with many respected leaders in the African American community.

She concluded saying President Trump is, “committed to working with [prominent African Americans] to bring the country together. I think that’s where we need to be focused not on outrageous statements like that one.”

