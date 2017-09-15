Actor Who Portrayed Colin Kaepernick in Nixed Whitlock Skit Apologizes for ‘Optics’ of Impersonation

Christopher “Kid” Reid says he is sorry for his role in the Fox Sports 1 “Speak for Yourself” skit with Jason Whitlock where he dressed as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The skit was eventually shot down for not meeting FS1 standards, and, after being heavily criticized by “Undisputed” co-host Shannon Sharpe:

Great to have Kap stop by the studio today. pic.twitter.com/2UPuyCdWdK — Jason Whitlock (@WhitlockJason) September 6, 2017

Reid, half of the hip-hop duo Kid ‘n Play, cited “optics” for why he felt bad posing dressed as Kaepernick in a 49ers jersey with Whitlock, a staunch critic of the controversial quarterback.

He posted a lengthy Facebook message saying he only intended to “spoof the media’s treatment” of the activist quarterback, adding he actually stands “exactly” where Kaepernick stands.

Reid stressed that he learned a lesson from the incident, and would exercise better judgment in the future.

