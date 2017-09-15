SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

President Trump to ESPN: ‘Apologize for Untruth!’

The Associated Press

by Dylan Gwinn15 Sep 20170

In a tweet sent early Friday morning, President Trump both demanded an apology from ESPN, and explained why the network has experienced record subscriber losses.

Trump tweeted:

On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said that she wasn’t sure whether the president was aware of the comments from ESPN host Jemele Hill, in which she called Trump a “white supremacist.”  Sanders then referred to Hill’s comments as “outrageous,” and “fireable” offense.

Well, I guess we now know that Trump is aware.

Hill, apologized, sort of, not for the content of the tweets, but to ESPN. Saying, “my comments on Twitter expressed my personal beliefs. My regret is that my comments and the public way I made them painted ESPN in an unfair light.

“My respect for the company and my colleagues remains unconditional.”

Trump now appears to be asking for a lot more than that from ESPN.

 

