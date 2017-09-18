SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

NFL’s L.A. Teams See Massive Attendance Fall in Week Two

by Warner Todd Huston18 Sep 2017Los Angeles, CA0

Los Angeles has two pro football teams, but on Sunday, neither one was able to draw even the same crowds they got for week one.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers had home games last weekend, but fans seemed less interested than ever, according to The Big Lead.

Sports commentators and fans jumped to Twitter on Sunday to reveal photos of a half-filled stadium for week two:

One attendee even noted that the fans visiting rooting for the Redskins were louder and more enthusiastic than the Rams fans:

The Chargers did no better in their game against the Dolphins.

Sports reporters and others were busy posting Twitter messages pointing out the Chargers’ pitiful crowds:

Local radio host Judson Richards also noted that there seemed to be as many fans for Miami in attendance as there were for the Chargers.

The Big Lead called the numbers “a massive embarrassment for the league,” while pointing out that a college game in San Diego earned 43,040 fans in the seats.

Compare those games, to Saturday’s Texas-USC game which sold out its 92,000-seat stadium.

On the other hand, the Rams could not sell out its 30,000-seat coliseum and the Chargers didn’t do a whole lot better. Out of a possible 18.1 million potential fans/customers, the Chargers and Rams barely brought out 80,000 fans combined, Big Lead noted.

Along with the low fan turnout, neither L.A. team delivered fans a win, either. The Chargers fell to the Dolphins, 19-17, and the Rams were toppled by the Redskins, 27-20.

