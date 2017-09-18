Los Angeles has two pro football teams, but on Sunday, neither one was able to draw even the same crowds they got for week one.

Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers had home games last weekend, but fans seemed less interested than ever, according to The Big Lead.

Sports commentators and fans jumped to Twitter on Sunday to reveal photos of a half-filled stadium for week two:

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

Really thought more fans would come out this week after the Rams routed the Colts, and looked exciting, last week. With 5 min left in 1 qtr. pic.twitter.com/qExfbsFVgF — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

On left: Crowd for USC vs. Texas last night before game even started.

On right: Crowd for Rams after the game started. Same stadium. pic.twitter.com/0KL0mYJa9n — Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 17, 2017

One attendee even noted that the fans visiting rooting for the Redskins were louder and more enthusiastic than the Rams fans:

Not only is there nobody at #Rams game, but #Redskins fans have audibly taken control of the stadium as per Fox broadcast. @EmptySeatsPics — Jeremy Rachlin (@JeremyRachlin) September 17, 2017

The Chargers did no better in their game against the Dolphins.

Sports reporters and others were busy posting Twitter messages pointing out the Chargers’ pitiful crowds:

You never judge a crowd at kickoff but… pic.twitter.com/v7BHMLzJFZ — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) September 17, 2017

The Chargers are on the field for their home debut. pic.twitter.com/8C8lEMUgWx — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) September 17, 2017

StubHub Midas through first quarter. End zones look full. Most empty seats in most expensive sections. #Chargers pic.twitter.com/koAKOR9EsV — Mike DiGiovanna (@MikeDiGiovanna) September 17, 2017

Local radio host Judson Richards also noted that there seemed to be as many fans for Miami in attendance as there were for the Chargers.

The Big Lead called the numbers “a massive embarrassment for the league,” while pointing out that a college game in San Diego earned 43,040 fans in the seats.

Compare those games, to Saturday’s Texas-USC game which sold out its 92,000-seat stadium.

On the other hand, the Rams could not sell out its 30,000-seat coliseum and the Chargers didn’t do a whole lot better. Out of a possible 18.1 million potential fans/customers, the Chargers and Rams barely brought out 80,000 fans combined, Big Lead noted.

Along with the low fan turnout, neither L.A. team delivered fans a win, either. The Chargers fell to the Dolphins, 19-17, and the Rams were toppled by the Redskins, 27-20.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.