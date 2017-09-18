Running TV Camera Man Smashes Chiefs Cheerleader to the Ground

NFL reporting often focuses on those massive hits taken on the field, but they rarely concern hits taken by cheerleaders. That all changed during the Chief-Eagles game on Sunday when a Chiefs cheerleader took a major hit near the Chiefs’ end zone.

It wasn’t a player who mowed down a Chiefs cheerleader. It wasn’t even an errant fan who delivered the slam. No, this time it was a TV camera man who went running across the field just as the Chiefs were doing a dance routine at the end of the field, For The Win reported.

The cameraman mowed the cheerleader down like she wasn’t even there, dragging her several feet before she came to a halt.

It is clear that the cheerleader never saw it coming and the cameraman never saw it going.

Twitter user Ashley caught the shocking incident on video:

Ashley also noted that the cheerleader acted the trooper and was soon back in her place to finish the routine, “smiling and cheering.”

The Chiefs bested the Philadelphia Eagles 27-20, but it was that cheerleader who won the game.

